New litigation against former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -New litigation was announced this week against former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday, Total Healthcare LLC owner Rose Hankins, and Big Wave Finance, a company based out of San Francisco.
Court documents show Simmons Bank filed a complaint, claiming Total Healthcare loaned approximately $131,024.50 from the bank on Jan. 27, 2017 for a property at 720 Locust Drive.
The loan came with a fixed interest rate of 5.2% that was “payable in monthly installments.”
At the same time, Total Healthcare “transferred to Simmons a security interest in all inventory, accounts, furniture, and equipment, dated Jan. 27, 2017.”
Documents show the promissory note changed on Feb. 16, 2018, when the balance due was $131,024.50 with a fixed interest rate of 6.35%.
The mortgage also changed “on a couple of occasions, with the last being on or about Feb. 16, 2018.”
According to court documents, Hankins, Holliday, and Total Healthcare owe Simmons Bank $86,572.73 in mortgage loans as of July 19, 2020, with the interest rate remaining at 6.35%.
Other defendants in the case included Corporation Services, a company based out of Springfield, Ill., and occupants of 720 Locust Drive.
Earlier this month, Hankins filed a lawsuit against Holliday, alleging fraud and deceit by Holliday.
In her separate lawsuit, Hankins claimed Holliday used 9 separate accounts at 4 local banks to receive and transfer money that belonged to her company.
Hankins lawsuit suggests Holliday used those funds from her company and a company owned by Holliday for his own personal use and benefit.
Craighead County is also suing Holliday for a minimum of $1.4 million in temporary damages.
Holliday’s arrest on June 29 also caused several businesses to close, notably The Edge Coffee House and Twisted Foods.
His arrest also resulted in several frozen accounts and some organizations returning money given to them by Holliday.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.