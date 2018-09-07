Stormy Summer Pattern Ahead

Rain chances increase overnight and stay high over the next few days. Not everyone may see rain at the same time as showers and storms switch from widespread to scattered at times. Highs will be a little cooler staying mainly in the low to mid-80s. By Saturday, anywhere from 1-3 inches of rain is expected to have fallen. Highs will be well below average to start the month of August. Overnight lows dip down into the mid-60s by early next week as lower humidity filters in. It should be a nice break from the heat!