ADH: Growth rate of new COVID cases by region shows Northeast Ark leading the state

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson updates the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Hutchinson reported that new cases remained flat but still too high for the state.
Looking at the numbers by a growth rate of new cases in Arkansas shows that Northeast Arkansas is leading the state.
Around nine Region 8 counties are above the standard 10% rate the government is shooting to be below. Independence County has an 18.3% positivity rate in the last 2 weeks
“People should isolate themselves until they get their results,” Dr. Dillaha says. She said it may spread while waiting, and people have to be proactive and isolate while waiting.
The governor also announced that Verizon has also joined the companies willing to work with Arkansas teachers and students to extend Wi-Fi access across the rural parts of the state.
Wednesday’s briefing took place on the campus of Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.
