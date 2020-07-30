ACHI: Jonesboro 9th in state COVID-19 cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro is among the state’s top ten in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19.
That’s according to the latest numbers from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.
As of July 20, Springdale tops ACHI’s list with 4,485 total cases, or 5.53% of its population.
Jonesboro is ranked 9th with 635 cumulative cases, or 0.81% of the population.
North Little Rock is ranked 10th with 20 fewer cases.
- Springdale: 4,485 cases, 5.53% of population
- Rogers: 2,193 cases, 3.19% of population
- Little Rock: 1,941 cases, 0.98% of population
- Fort Smith: 1,030 cases, 1.17% of population
- DeQueen: 752 cases, 11.51% of population
- Russellville: 718 cases, 2.46% of population
- Conway: 694 cases, 1.03% of population
- Fayetteville: 683 cases, 0.78% of population
- Jonesboro: 635 cases, 0.81% of population
- North Little Rock: 615 cases, 0.93% of population
The total number of infections may not be as high in other Northeast Arkansas towns, however, the percentage of those infected is greater.
Lafe’s 10 infections amount to 2.17% of the town’s population, according to ACHI. Meanwhile, 5.17% of the population in the St. Francis County town of Colt has tested positive for the coronavirus.
