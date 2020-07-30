ACHI: Jonesboro 9th in state COVID-19 cases

Jonesboro is among the state’s top ten in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19. (Source: WIS)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 30, 2020

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro is among the state’s top ten in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19.

That’s according to the latest numbers from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

As of July 20, Springdale tops ACHI’s list with 4,485 total cases, or 5.53% of its population.

Jonesboro is ranked 9th with 635 cumulative cases, or 0.81% of the population.

North Little Rock is ranked 10th with 20 fewer cases.

  1. Springdale: 4,485 cases, 5.53% of population
  2. Rogers: 2,193 cases, 3.19% of population
  3. Little Rock: 1,941 cases, 0.98% of population
  4. Fort Smith: 1,030 cases, 1.17% of population
  5. DeQueen: 752 cases, 11.51% of population
  6. Russellville: 718 cases, 2.46% of population
  7. Conway: 694 cases, 1.03% of population
  8. Fayetteville: 683 cases, 0.78% of population
  9. Jonesboro: 635 cases, 0.81% of population
  10. North Little Rock: 615 cases, 0.93% of population

The total number of infections may not be as high in other Northeast Arkansas towns, however, the percentage of those infected is greater.

Lafe’s 10 infections amount to 2.17% of the town’s population, according to ACHI. Meanwhile, 5.17% of the population in the St. Francis County town of Colt has tested positive for the coronavirus.

City Positive Cases Percentage of Population
Ash Flat 37 3.37
Batesville 90 0.83
Blytheville 226 1.68
Bono 40 1.61
Brookland 32 0.87
Cherokee Village 12 0.26
Colt 17 5.17
Corning 34 1.11
Earle 35 1.61
Greers Ferry 13 1.52
Harrisburg 17 0.74
Heber Springs 48 0.69
Hoxie 16 0.62
Imboden 10 1.61
Jonesboro 635 0.81
Lafe 10 2.17
Lake City 10 0.38
Lepanto 13 0.72
Manila 13 0.39
Marked Tree 12 0.50
Marmaduke 10 0.80
Mountain Home 29 0.23
Mountain View 24 0.84
Newport 30 0.40
Osceola 157 2.37
Paragould 153 0.53
Piggott 23 0.65
Pocahontas 71 1.07
Rector 26 1.50
Turrell 22 3.96
Tyronza 10 1.39
Walnut Ridge 89 1.76
Wynne 94 1.21

