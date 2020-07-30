Adopting during the COVID-19 pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - So, many things have been postponed or cancelled this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But, one thing that isn’t, is your ability to take in and nurture children who need it the most.
In the state of Arkansas, adoptions are still taking place.
“The pandemic has brought some challenges that we weren’t aren’t used to, " said April Faughn with the Division of Children and Family Services.
Faughn says they are now limited on face-to-face interaction, but technology has made things easier.
“We have been able to still identify families, and build connections between families and children, and finalize adoptions successfully,” said Faughn.
Protocols have changed in this new era, but there are still opportunities to meet these children in person.
“We are using masks for children, the older children, when we can socially distance and we’re using increased hand washing and sanitizing,” said Faughn.
Currently, there are 50 children in the foster care system in Region 8.
“I’ve seen a couple of families that have had certain expectations about what they were looking for as far as gender and age, and have met a child that they’ve just clicked with, that has not been what they were expecting,” said Faughn. “It’s just been the right fit.”
Faughn’s advice to anyone who is thinking about adopting: “Go into it with an open mind and an open heart, and just when it’s right, you’ll know.”
For more information on adoption, visit AdoptUSKids and our Family for Me tab.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.