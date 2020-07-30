Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek reacts to SEC football going conference-only for 2020

FAYETTEVILLE (KAIT) - Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek met the media Thursday afternoon, just shortly after the SEC announced they would have a conference-only football schedule in 2020.
“Throughout this process, we have worked collectively and diligently as a conference to pursue the opportunity for student-athletes to compete in their respective sports, while maintaining the health, safety and wellbeing of student-athletes, coaches, staff members and fans,” Yurachek said in a statement.
“Overwhelmingly, our student-athletes at the University of Arkansas have indicated that they want an opportunity to compete. The thoughtful plan announced today by the SEC will allow us to push back the start of the football season, while also providing the ultimate flexibility to accommodate a 10-game conference schedule. There are still many details to be worked out, but this is a positive first step in allowing us to work toward a return to competition in a safe and appropriate manner.”
The 10 game regular season would begin on Saturday, September 26th. The order of the Razorbacks schedule will be determined in the coming days and weeks. Arkansas’ SEC slate before COVID-19 had Missouri, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, and Tennessee.
You can watch the entire Yurachek press conference here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.