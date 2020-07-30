ASP trooper involved in crash on Hwy. 351

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and rescue crews are responding to a crash involving a vehicle and an Arkansas State Police patrol car.
The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday on Highway 351 and Craighead County Road 766 (KAIT Road).
Jeff Presley, Jonesboro/Craighead County E911 director, says injuries have been reported.
The roadway is blocked, and multiple units are headed to the scene.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as details emerge.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.