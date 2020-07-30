ASP trooper involved in crash on Hwy. 351

ASP trooper involved in crash on Highway 351. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT - Updated July 30 at 1:13 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and rescue crews are responding to a crash involving a vehicle and an Arkansas State Police patrol car.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday on Highway 351 and Craighead County Road 766 (KAIT Road).

Arkansas State Police trooper involved in crash at intersection of Highway 351 and Craighead County Road 766. (Source: Google Maps)

Jeff Presley, Jonesboro/Craighead County E911 director, says injuries have been reported.

The roadway is blocked, and multiple units are headed to the scene.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as details emerge.

