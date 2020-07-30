ASU-Newport postpones fall start date

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University-Newport announced Thursday it will wait a week before beginning its Fall 2020 semester.
College administrators had planned to start on Aug. 17, but they have decided to postpone it to Aug. 24.
“With this postponement, students, faculty and staff will have more time to prepare for the upcoming semester,” according to an ASU-Newport news release. “This postponement will align our schedule to match with our high school partners for students enrolled in concurrent credit courses and the IGNITE program. This also relieves possible stress on our students who are parents navigating childcare concerns.”
The delayed start does not apply to ARNEC, practical nursing, traditional registered nursing, or cosmetology. The postponement will not affect the length of the fall semester.
The media release went on to state that the college continues to monitor on-campus visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For this reason, anyone not employed or enrolled at ASUN, including outside vendors, must have an appointment before entering campus buildings and must follow our self-monitoring guidelines found here.”
