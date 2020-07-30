BRTC expands trade classes to Paragould campus

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Black River Technical College is expanding their career and technical center, benefiting not just Pocahontas but the Paragould campus as well.
This will be the first year that BRTC is an official secondary technical center. High school students will have the opportunity to have certificates in:
- Allied health (including CNA certification and phlebotomy)
- Auto collision
- Industrial Electricity
- Machine and Tool Technology
- Welding
“It’s an awesome opportunity that we can provide to these students,” Director of Career, Technical, and Concurrent Education Darenda Kersey said. “Juniors and seniors, they can come and enroll in these programs, complete a college credential by the time they graduate high school and be ready to go right into the workforce.”
Kersey added that the auto collision program is new to BRTC, after being run as a pilot program for the past several years.
All programs are grant-funded and will be offered at both the Pocahontas and Paragould campuses, with morning and afternoon sessions available.
Kersey says seats are still available with classes preparing to start August 17th. With the program being grant-funded, everything is provided free of charge, included tuition and textbooks.
Students at these high schools are able to apply:
- Brookland High School
- Corning High School
- Greene County Tech High School
- Hoxie High School
- Marmaduke High School
- Maynard High School
- Paragould High School
- Pocahontas High School
- Sloan-Hendrix High School
- Walnut Ridge High School
