Catalytic converter taken from church
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 30, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT - Updated July 30 at 6:01 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are wanting to know who took a catalytic converter at a local church this week.

According to an incident report, officers went to Forest Home Church of the Nazarene on Ritter Drive July 29 about the theft.

A youth pastor at the church told police that they have had several stolen, but that a catalytic converter on a 2014 Chevrolet Express full-size van was taken, the report noted.

Police believe the theft happened from March 1 to July 29 of this year.

The latest thefts happened at Westrock Orthodontist and Mid-South Health Systems Monday, while authorities have said at least 30 thefts have happened so far this year.

Anyone with information on the thefts can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

