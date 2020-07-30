Catalytic converter taken from church

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are wanting to know who took a catalytic converter at a local church this week.
According to an incident report, officers went to Forest Home Church of the Nazarene on Ritter Drive July 29 about the theft.
A youth pastor at the church told police that they have had several stolen, but that a catalytic converter on a 2014 Chevrolet Express full-size van was taken, the report noted.
Police believe the theft happened from March 1 to July 29 of this year.
The latest thefts happened at Westrock Orthodontist and Mid-South Health Systems Monday, while authorities have said at least 30 thefts have happened so far this year.
Anyone with information on the thefts can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
