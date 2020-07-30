July 30: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, July 30. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Expect periods of heavy rainfall today and tonight ahead of a slow-moving cold front.
Cloudy skies this morning give way to a little sunshine this afternoon, which will push temperatures near 90°F.
Considerable cloudiness and scattered thunderstorms from Friday onward into the weekend should hold highs in the low 80s.
Many locations will pick up one to three inches of total rainfall.
News Headlines
The search continues this morning for a missing elderly man from Region 8.
One wrong turn put a Region 8 nurse in the right place.
In the last two weeks, the COVID-19 positivity rate has soared to double digits in one Region 8 county.
