Man robbed, pistol-whipped on Jonesboro street

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 21-year-old Jonesboro man told police he was pistol-whipped and robbed at gunpoint.
The alleged robbery took place early Wednesday morning at the intersection of Hickory Street and North Church, according to the initial incident report.
At approximately 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to St. Bernards Medical Center regarding a man who had been hit with a pistol and robbed.
When they arrived, they found the victim with blood pouring from his eyebrow.
One of the officers noted the victim was “very quiet and slow to respond to me.”
A witness told the officer the victim has Asperger syndrome, which is a condition on the autism spectrum.
The witness then assisted the officer in understanding the man’s replies.
The victim told police he was walking south when he was approached by an unknown Black male who “pulled a pistol out” and ordered him to hand over his bag or the suspect would “kill him.”
The victim thought the man was joking, according to the police report. That’s when the suspect hit him in the face with the pistol grip.
At that point, the victim gave the suspect his bag containing his house keys, Arkansas ID, and a package of cigarettes.
The suspect then ran eastbound on Hickory Street.
The victim called the witness who picked him up and took him to the hospital.
The suspect was described as 5′11″ and weighing 150 pounds.
The case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information on this alleged robbery should call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
