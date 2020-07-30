Silver alert for missing Heber Springs man

Silver alert for missing Heber Springs man
The Heber Springs Police Department is trying to locate Wesley V. Clutter. (Source: Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 30, 2020 at 12:08 AM CDT - Updated July 30 at 12:11 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Heber Springs police activated a Silver alert for Wesley V. Clutter.

The 93-year-old man was reported missing around 5:30 pm, Wednesday, July 29.

Clutter was last known to be in Heber Springs.

At 9:01 pm, he was spotted in Morrilton, Arkansas by local police.

He was last seen wearing a white, blue, and green plaid shirt, with light blue Jeans, and is described as 5′10″ and weighs 172 lbs.

He may be traveling in a 1997 green Toyota pick-up truck with Arkansas license plate 802-TXC

Anyone having information should contact: Heber Springs Police Department (501) 362-8291

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.