Silver alert for missing Heber Springs man

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Heber Springs police activated a Silver alert for Wesley V. Clutter.
The 93-year-old man was reported missing around 5:30 pm, Wednesday, July 29.
Clutter was last known to be in Heber Springs.
At 9:01 pm, he was spotted in Morrilton, Arkansas by local police.
He was last seen wearing a white, blue, and green plaid shirt, with light blue Jeans, and is described as 5′10″ and weighs 172 lbs.
He may be traveling in a 1997 green Toyota pick-up truck with Arkansas license plate 802-TXC
Anyone having information should contact: Heber Springs Police Department (501) 362-8291
