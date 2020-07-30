WATCH: West Memphis superintendent discusses back-to-school reopening plans

West Memphis Superintendent Jon Collins answers questions about back-to-school reopening plans
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 30, 2020 at 9:26 AM CDT - Updated July 30 at 11:31 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students in West Memphis begin the new school year Aug. 24, but it’s up to families to decide whether the children will return to a traditional classroom or learn at home.

The deadline to opt in for virtual learning has been extended. Click here to see the district’s re-entry plan and find the link to choose remote learning.

Superintendent Jon Collins answered about West Memphis’ reopening plans Thursday from WMC’s Joy Redmond.

Watch his interview live in the player above.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.