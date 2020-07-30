WATCH: West Memphis superintendent discusses back-to-school reopening plans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students in West Memphis begin the new school year Aug. 24, but it’s up to families to decide whether the children will return to a traditional classroom or learn at home.
The deadline to opt in for virtual learning has been extended. Click here to see the district’s re-entry plan and find the link to choose remote learning.
Superintendent Jon Collins answered about West Memphis’ reopening plans Thursday from WMC’s Joy Redmond.
