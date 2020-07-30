Wendy Anderson’s niece raises money for those affected by cancer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The niece of the late Wendy Anderson is calling for donations to help those affected by cancer to get the mental help they need.
Brooklyn Anderson, niece of Wendy Anderson, is asking for your help raising $3,000 for TYLER’s Dam That Cancer 2020.
TYLER’s Dam That Cancer is the premier fundraising event for Flatwater Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides mental health services for those affected by cancer.
The 11th annual, 21-mile paddle scheduled for Oct. 5 raises funds for the Flatwater Foundation.
Wendy Anderson is the late wife of Arkansas State Head Football Coach Blake Anderson.
Anderson died in August 2019 after a battle with cancer.
On the donation page, Brooklyn says, “My aunt once said, “I had no fear in the world, and I don’t think that ever changed.” Taking on the 21-mile Dam That Cancer paddle in October is something I’ll do, without reserve, in true Wendy-fashion.”
Brooklyn also said, “My family has been privileged enough to have a large circle of support and access to mental health resources. However, many families aren’t granted the same access. With the build of up medical bills, mental health is often overlooked, or unaffordable, which is why the work that Flatwater Foundation is doing is so important to cancer patients and their families.”
