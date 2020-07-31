Academy Sports & Outdoors one of many stores preparing for ‘Tax-Free Weekend’ with COVID accomodations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Normally, ‘Tax-Free Weekend’ will see items fly off the shelf in preparation for the school year. Academy Sports & Outdoors in Jonesboro is expecting the same result this year, but it will look different than usual.
With COVID-19, Academy is doing their part to stay safe this weekend. The usual policies of masks and social distancing guidelines, with markers, are in place.
Store Director Michael Glass says the store is well-equipped to handle the influx of customers.
“So far, the traffic has been very accommodating for us, and they’ve not really caused any issues,” Glass said. “We have plenty of options where [the customers] can shop and make sure they get what they need. The biggest thing is [to] just be safe, pay attention to what’s going on in your surroundings...”
Academy doesn’t plan to put a limit on how many customers can be in the store at this time.
Other measures that are being taken include wiping down and sanitizing carts, providing hand sanitizer in the store, and having additional staff present to monitor the flow of in-store traffic.
Academy will also have options for online shopping with free shipping for orders over $25, as well as free in-store pickup and free curbside delivery.
“Tax-free is always exciting for us, it leads into back to school and, more importantly for us, back to sports,” Glass said. “We just want to make sure that we’re prepared and [have] the stock in the store for the customers.”
Academy will have a 25 percent off sale on clothes and shoes for many top brands, including Nike, Under Armour, and Adidas through Sunday.
Military, healthcare professionals, and first responders can get 10 percent off their purchase, from now through September 11.
The tax-free weekend starts at 12:01 a.m. August 1 to 11:59 p.m. August 2. Arkansans can purchase school supplies and materials, as well as clothing (up to $100) without paying state or local tax.
