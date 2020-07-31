American Midwest Conference will move forward with 2020 fall sports schedule

Press Release from the American Midwest Conference
The American Midwest Conference (AMC) Council of Presidents' (COP) met on Friday and voted to move forward with the fall sports season as currently scheduled, which includes regular-season Conference and non-Conference play, and the Conference postseason championships.
This decision follows the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Council of Presidents' decision to postpone fall national championships to spring 2021 but grant conferences and institutions autonomy to make decisions regarding competition in the fall.
"We are certainly in an unprecedented time and a situation where circumstances are changing daily, if not quicker. The health and safety of our student-athletes, staff, and campus communities is the number one priority for everyone across the AMC," AMC Commissioner Will Wolper said. "Our goal throughout the summer, as we looked towards the fall, was to find a way to provide our student-athletes as great an athletic and educational experience as possible in a manner that also kept that priority. With the unknown of what the fall and spring may look like, our presidents, based on what we know today, believe this is the best way to proceed."
The Council of Presidents kept the possibility of moving competitions to the spring that cannot be completed during the fall season. To date, Lyon College is the only AMC institution to announce its intentions not to compete this fall as the institution moves to full on-line instruction for the semester.
Additionally, the COP approved action from the Conference Executive Committee to move all Conference basketball games to after Jan. 1, 2021; AMC games scheduled for Dec. 3 and Dec. 5 will be moved. Schools have the autonomy to determine their non-conference schedule during the fall semester.
AMC governing bodies will continue to meet to evaluate necessary changes to the schedule as well as parameters for competition and any further changes to winter and spring sports seasons.
Throughout the summer the Conference developed return to play protocols to ensure as safe an environment as possible when practices and games commence. In light of the NAIA and AMC recent decisions, as well as the constant changes of the pandemic, those protocols continue to be updated. The AMC, and all of its member institutions, will have a COVID-19 page on their respective web sites that will include these protocols and other relevant information for student-athletes, parents, and fans.
