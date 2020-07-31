American Midwest Conference will move forward with 2020 fall sports schedule

"We are certainly in an unprecedented time and a situation where circumstances are changing daily, if not quicker. The health and safety of our student-athletes, staff, and campus communities is the number one priority for everyone across the AMC," AMC Commissioner Will Wolper said. "Our goal throughout the summer, as we looked towards the fall, was to find a way to provide our student-athletes as great an athletic and educational experience as possible in a manner that also kept that priority. With the unknown of what the fall and spring may look like, our presidents, based on what we know today, believe this is the best way to proceed."