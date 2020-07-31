ArDOT to close one lane of Hwy. 412

GREENE/LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A road-widening project will require Arkansas Department of Transportation crews to shut down one lane of U.S. Highway 412.
Workers will close the westbound outside lane at the Cache River bridge beginning Monday, Aug. 3.
The lane is expected to remain closed until later this year.
The closure is part of a project to widen approximately 14.5 miles of the highway to four lanes between U.S. Highway 67 in Lawrence County and State Highway 141 in Greene County.
The project, according to ArDOT, will include a southern bypass of the Light community.
Drivers should expect delays and yield to workers in construction zones.
More travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.