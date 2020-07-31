Area school in need of substitute nurses

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Most school districts, in the weeks leading up to the new school year, are looking to hire substitute teachers.
Now, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marked Tree School District is looking for substitute nurses.
District officials went on social media this week, asking for help.
Superintendent Matt Wright said Friday that the district, like others in the state, are preparing for a “what-if” scenario. That scenario includes asking local nurses if they can substitute for the district’s nurses have to quarantine.
The district has one full-time and one part-time nurse. If one or both had to quarantine, the district would be without a nurse for 10 to 14 days.
A substitute nurse would have to be either an RN or a LPN and would be paid under the district’s salary schedule.
