Cardinals, Brewers game postponed; sources say Cardinals have positive COVID-19 tests

Cardinals, Brewers game postponed; sources say Cardinals have positive COVID-19 tests
The Milwaukee Brewers home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals was postponed on Friday, July 31 after sources say the Cardinals had positive COVID-19 tests.
By Amber Ruch | July 31, 2020 at 9:12 AM CDT - Updated July 31 at 10:20 AM

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Milwaukee Brewers home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals was postponed on Friday, July 31 after sources say the Cardinals had positive COVID-19 tests.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported the Cardinals had positive tests.

Other sources reported two Cardinals players tested positive.

The home opener in Milwaukee was scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, July 31.

The Cardinals were in Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday for the Twins home opener.

This comes after multiple other baseball games have been postponed.

More than a dozen Marlins players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that stranded the team in Philadelphia, disrupting Major League Baseball’s schedule on the fifth day of the pandemic-delayed season.

Miami’s home opener against Baltimore was postponed, as well as the Yankees’ series opener at Philadelphia.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.