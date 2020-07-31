Cardinals, Brewers game postponed; sources say Cardinals have positive COVID-19 tests

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Milwaukee Brewers home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals was postponed on Friday, July 31 after sources say the Cardinals had positive COVID-19 tests.
MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported the Cardinals had positive tests.
Other sources reported two Cardinals players tested positive.
The home opener in Milwaukee was scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, July 31.
The Cardinals were in Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday for the Twins home opener.
This comes after multiple other baseball games have been postponed.
More than a dozen Marlins players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that stranded the team in Philadelphia, disrupting Major League Baseball’s schedule on the fifth day of the pandemic-delayed season.
Miami’s home opener against Baltimore was postponed, as well as the Yankees’ series opener at Philadelphia.
