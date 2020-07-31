Cave City embezzler banned from banking

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Cave City woman serving time in prison for embezzling more than $285,000 from a local bank will never work in one again.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) announced Friday it entered an order prohibiting Carrie C. Porter “from working or serving on the board of any FDIC-insured institution,” according to Arkansas Business.
Porter is incarcerated in a federal re-entry facility in Texas after pleading guilty last year to stealing $285,125 from First Community Bank of Batesville.
According to court documents, Porter stole the money while working as a vault teller. She concealed the embezzled funds by deleting teller transactions and entering fraudulent cash in and cash out tickets.
A judge sentenced her in November to 18 months in federal prison and ordered her to pay restitution.
