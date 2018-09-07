Cool and Less Humid This Weekend

After a hot July where we finished around 3 degrees warmer than average, we’re starting off August very cool. Temperatures were mainly in the 70s on Saturday with lower humidity and clouds. The humidity will increase a little bit Sunday and Monday before dropping even further during the middle of the week. We’ll stay dry until Sunday afternoon and evening when a few isolated showers will be possible. There are no high rain chances over the next week. Instead, we’ll stay unseasonably cool with lows in the low to mid-80s. Overnight temperatures will drop down into the 60s.