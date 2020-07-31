Cross County jail construction almost one month ahead of schedule

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction on the new Cross County jail is almost a month ahead of schedule as of Friday.
Construction on the jail started following the groundbreaking in March, after voters approved two sales taxes in 2019 to help fund the project.
Sheriff David West said building a new jail was a necessity, and he’s grateful to the voters for helping make it happen.
“Multiple times a month, we’re doing repairs on the old jail, it was built new in ’81 and it’s just worn out,” said West. “I thank them all the time, I thank them for believing in us and assuring them we’re going to be good stewards of their money.”
The new jail will be able to hold 143 inmates, 57 more inmates than the current jail.
Another new feature is a center mezzanine tower so inmates will be monitored constantly.
The goal date for finishing construction is Sept. 2021, and Sheriff West is hopeful they will be able to meet that goal.
