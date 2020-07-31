Industries seek indoor tornado siren systems

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Industry leaders want to add indoor tornado sirens, with the plan stemming from Paragould adding and fixing their existing tornado sirens and the impact of the March 28 Jonesboro tornado.
Paragould Emergency Services says they want to work with industries in the area to keep safety moving forward.
Through the discussion of fixing their outdoor sirens, local industries decided to jump on board by incorporating indoor tornado systems.
Emergency Services Director Michael McCammon said when both systems in the future will work together.
“When we activate our outdoor warning sirens would also activate our internal systems also so we could get those warnings out effectively,” he said.
It’s all revolving around keeping more people in Paragould safe.
“The importance of it is to one, keep our citizens safe and keep them informed. The huge thing is, what we currently have is an outdoor warning system,” he said. “When you have these industries that employ thousands of people inside of a building, it’s important to keep them aware of what’s going on also.”
The city of Paragould has allocated $92,000 to repairing and upgrading the outdoor sirens.
McCammon said they’ve started the discussion on the finances of the indoor tornado systems. He hopes to have partnerships with the industries to help fund the projects.
To get more information on the indoor tornado systems, email McCammon at <micheal.mccammon@paragouldcity.org>.
