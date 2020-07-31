July 31: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Good morning! It’s Friday, July 31. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Scattered storms should develop this afternoon through this evening, followed by another round early Saturday morning.
Rainfall totals should reach one to two inches over the next 24 hours.
Behind the front, it won’t feel nearly as hot or humid with highs only reaching the low 80s.
News Headlines
Scammers are hard at work trying to defraud working people’s benefits.
Arkansas State University-Newport says it will wait a week before beginning the fall semester.
New candidates and incumbents across Region 8 began filing for office this week.
