Man killed after pickup truck hits tree

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A single-vehicle crash Thursday night sent one man to the hospital and left another man dead.
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7:13 p.m. on State Highway 5 at Piney Creek Road in rural Cleburne County.
Steven Parsons, 69, of Conway was southbound when his 2002 Chevy Silverado pickup truck ran off the right side of the highway and struck a tree.
Parsons was killed in the crash.
His passenger, 53-year-old James Slaughter of Mount Vernon, was taken to Baptist Health-Heber Springs with unspecified injuries.
The weather was clear and the road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, according to the preliminary fatal crash summary.
