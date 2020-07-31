Paragould Fire Department’s Fill the Boot goes virtual

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Coronavirus pandemic has stopped many fundraisers in its tracks, but one fire department is working to help find a solution.
The Paragould Fire Department is working to help Fill the Boot for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
In 2019, it was their first time to help raise money for people and families battling neuromuscular problems. Now, with the pandemic, they’re helping collect donations online.
Assistant Fire Chief Kyle Jackson said the money raised will help people in the area.
“It’s easy to make contact with people but not everybody sees it on Facebook, not everybody is going to see it on KAIT,” he said. “The more people who actually hit the ‘Share’ button, talk about it, word of mouth, that type of stuff. The more good we can do for the local community.”
PFD’s Facebook page can take donations. You can give by visiting this link.
