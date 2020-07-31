Racing commission rejects appeal over Pope County casino

RUSSELLEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Racing Commission has rejected an appeal from Cherokee Nation Businesses over the awarding of a casino license to another company.
The panel previously awarded the license for a new casino in Pope County to Gulfside Casino Partnership of Mississippi.
The Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation Businesses appealed, and a split commission rejected that appeal Thursday.
Voters in Arkansas approved the legalization of four casinos in 2018, and three of those casinos have either partially or fully opened.
