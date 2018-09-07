Rain Chances Drop for the Weekend

It’s been a tough week for those needing rain. Rain chances still haven’t panned out and will continue to drop. Rainfall amounts with any showers overnight and early Saturday look light. Over the weekend, highs will stay in the 80s with lower humidity. It won’t be super comfortable air, but dewpoints in the 60s during August are nice. Highs will stay well below average over the next week in the low to mid-80s. While a few very isolated showers will be possible each day, dry conditions will continue to spread from the lack of rain.