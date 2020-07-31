Silver Alert issued for Sharp County man

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Hardy man, missing since July 29.
According to a Silver Alert, the Hardy Police Department are looking for Timothy Ray Harris, 62.
Harris is a white male, 5′8″ and weighs 250 pounds. He has long, brown hair, with blue eyes and a fair complexion.
He was last seen in the 1100 block of River Road in Hardy, wearing a blue button-up shirt and red shorts. Authorities believe he may be traveling in a 2004 white Chevrolet Impala with a license plate of 132XWC.
Anyone with information on Harris’ whereabouts can call Hardy police at 870-994-2211 or their local law enforcement agency.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.