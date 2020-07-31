Woman accused of raping, permitting abuse of child

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould woman is being held without bond after investigators say she raped a boy.
Police arrested 42-year-old Carleena Hawkins after receiving information on June 10 about inappropriate sexual activity involving a minor.
According to the probable cause affidavit, during an interview with the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division the victim provided “graphic details of ongoing sexual abuse.”
Police allege Hawkins performed at least two separate sex acts on the child between March and June 28 of this year.
Lieutenant Rhonda Thomas stated in the affidavit that Hawkins also allowed another person to perform sex acts on the child at her home on at least five separate occasions between those same dates.
After reviewing the court documents, Greene County District Judge Dan Stidham found probable cause to charge Hawkins with two counts of rape and five counts of permitting abuse of a minor.
She is being held in the Greene County Detention Center without bond awaiting her first appearance in circuit court.
