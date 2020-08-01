Arkansas sees 662 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw an increase of 662 COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths reported on Saturday, compared to the same time Friday, according to state health officials.
As of Saturday, there were a total of 43,173 cases, up from 42,511 on Friday. Of the 662, a large chunk of the increase was in Greene and Mississippi counties.
State health officials said on the ADH website that Mississippi County had a total of 752 cases, up 75 from Friday, with 252 cases active. Greene County had 359 total cases, up 66 from Friday, with 145 cases active.
The state of Arkansas, as of Saturday, had 6,679 active cases.
Two of the deaths reported statewide were in Crittenden County, while another death was reported in Mississippi County.
Officials did not provide details on the deaths.
State health officials said 36,034 people have recovered from COVID-19, up 621 from the 35,413 reported Friday. Officials said 499 people remain hospitalized, while 104 people are on ventilators.
As of Saturday, 514,581 people have been tested, while 471,408 people have had negative tests.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson went on social media Saturday to say that the numbers are holding steady, but asked people to wear a mask and use social distancing.
“We can beat this invisible enemy, but we must do it together,” Gov. Hutchinson said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.