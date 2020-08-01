Batesville police investigate Saturday night shooting

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Batesville police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.
Police Chief Alan Cockrill told Region 8 News police got a call around 8:40 p.m. about a shooting at the Hawg’s Exxon parking lot.
One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Cockrill said a firearm was recovered from the scene.
Details are limited at this time.
Region 8 News will update this story as information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.