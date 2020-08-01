Batesville police investigate Saturday night shooting

By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 1, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT - Updated August 1 at 10:34 PM

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Batesville police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.

Police Chief Alan Cockrill told Region 8 News police got a call around 8:40 p.m. about a shooting at the Hawg’s Exxon parking lot.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Cockrill said a firearm was recovered from the scene.

Details are limited at this time.

