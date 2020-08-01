Greene County reports first COVID-19 outbreak at jail

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Detention Center reported its first COVID-19 outbreak on Saturday.
According to Greene County Judge Rusty McMillon, there are 60 active cases at the jail.
McMillon said in a post on Facebook the Sheriff, Jail Administrator, and all staff have done a wonderful job at keeping the jail COVID-19 free.
“It is and has been an immense challenge. We are hopeful to minimize the outbreak and are working with our inmate healthcare provider to implement protective measures thru quarantine and isolation,” the post said.
Greene County saw an increase of 66 new cases on Saturday.
