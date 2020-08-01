Osceola firefighters respond to overnight building fire

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Osceola firefighters spent several hours early Saturday battling a building fire in downtown Osceola, with minor damage reported.
According to a post on the Osceola Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters got a knock on the door of the fire station around 3:40 a.m. Saturday about the fire in the 100 block of East Hale.
Heavy smoke was seen in the area just as firefighters arrived.
“While preparing a fire attack, fire broke through the roof on the front of the building. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control fairly quick with minor damage to the buildings attached on east and west sides,” the post noted.
The buildings were vacant at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, officials said.
