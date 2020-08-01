Police search for murder suspect in Kennett, investigation ongoing

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Eric Petro, 39, of Kennett, Mo, is facing second degree murder and armed criminal action charges after an incident in Kennett Friday night.
The Kennett Police Department received a call of shooting at Petro’s house.
When police arrived, they found a man wounded lying in the driveway of that residence.
The man was transported to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould, Arkansas where he later died of his injuries.
Investigators learned that witnesses heard an argument and a gunshot.
When the witnesses went outside, they saw Eric Petro get into a dark colored SUV and leave the scene.
Law enforcement officers found a shell casing that was the same brand as ammunition found inside the defendant’s home.
The Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney filed the murder and armed criminal action charges against the defendant and a warrant was issued for his arrest ordering him to be detained without bond.
The defendant is not yet in custody.
Anyone with information about Petro’s location is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or the Kennett Police Department.
The public is being warned not to approach Petro as he should be considered armed and dangerous.
This investigation is being conducted by the Dunklin County Major Case Squad, the Kennett Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office
