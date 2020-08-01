St. Bernards hosts free physical clinic for student athletes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards held their student-athlete Pre-Participation Evaluations Saturday at the First National Bank Arena.
The purpose of the event was to help student-athletes from across Craighead County make sure they do not have any underlying issues when playing sports.
Media Relations Manager of St. Bernards Mitchell Nail said that every student-athlete should come for an evaluation, because of how much more they would get compared to a typical physical.
“It’s a full evaluation, so not only is it free of charge, but it looks at more than what you would normally see at a normal physical,” said Nail.
Devi Nair, an Electrophysiologist with St. Bernards, believes that safe sports is the best way of playing sports, especially with the younger generation.
“We’ve offered these screenings as part of our St. Bernards Health and Fitness Expo for many years, and identified kids who could have potentially have had major cardiac events and non-cardiac events, successfully taken care of them, treated them and most of those kids are back out there playing sports safely,” Nair said.
The event was normally held during the St. Bernards Health and Fitness Expo in April, but had to be postponed due to COVID-19.
If you missed the event, you can go to this website for more information.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.