Arkansas reports 637 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw 637 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, along with six additional deaths, state health officials said.
According to a post on the Arkansas Department of Health Twitter page, the state has had 43,810 total COVID-19 cases so far. There are 6,770 active cases that have been reported, while 36,576 people have recovered.
Of the new cases, officials said 627 were in the community while 10 were in correctional facilities around the state.
The state also saw an increase in the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19. As of Sunday, 515 people were in the hospital, up from 499 reported on Saturday.
Also, 106 people were on ventilators, up two from Saturday’s numbers.
Over a third of the cumulative positive cases involve people 25-44, with another 27% in the 45-64 age range, state officials said.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Twitter Sunday that the numbers show work has been done.
“This is a slight decrease from the past two days, but we cannot become complacent. We must continue to take this virus seriously and slow the spread in our communities,” Gov. Hutchinson said.
