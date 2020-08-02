Jonesboro firefighters respond to house fire Sunday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro firefighters spent Sunday morning battling a house fire in the northeast part of town.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Fire Department Facebook page, several trucks went to Elizabeth Lane around 10 a.m. due to the fire.
Heavy fire was seen coming from the roof and a nearby vehicle, the post noted.
Neighbors originally told firefighters that the homeowner was still inside the house when the fire started. However, officials said firefighters searched the house and did not find anyone.
The homeowner was away from the home at the time and was safe, officials said in the post.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and is unknown at this time.
