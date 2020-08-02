Trumann teen honored with wish parade

BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County teenager who has battled childhood cancer and wanted a Marvel-themed golf cart got his wish Sunday, thanks to the help of Make A Wish.
Joined by 250 friends and neighbors, Heston Qualls of Trumann gathered with his family Sunday in Bay for the surprise.
The parade featured motorcycles, classic cars, hot rods, ATV’s, and police cars joining in the fun.
Qualls, who has battled recurring medulloblastoma, said the parade was a great thing for people to do.
“It made me really happy because I didn’t know they were coming up here today with me. I just want to say thank you for coming and doing this for me,” Qualls said.
Qualls’ mother, Dareth Hatcher, said the parade showed that people in the area care.
“All the support and everybody that went out of their way on a Sunday afternoon, you know. Heston’s been through a lot and he deserves this,” Hatcher said. “And you know, he’s a fighter and he deserved this.”
