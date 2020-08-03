Arkansas State senior Seth Cottengim on Patrick Mannelly Award watch list

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another scarlet and black standout is in the spotlight for watch list season.
Arkansas State senior Seth Cottengim is on the Patrick Mannelly Award radar. This accolade was created in 2019 to honor the best long snapper in the nation.
Cottengim’s expertise was key to Blake Grupe & Cody Grace earning all-conference honors. The New York native is on the 2020 Phil Steele Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team and the 2019 Phil Steele All-Sun Belt Team. Seth has started in 38 straight games for the Red Wolves dating back to 2017.
