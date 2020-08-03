Aug. 3: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Monday, Aug. 3. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A rare late-summer cold front delivers isolated storms and less humid air to Region 8 early this week.
Meanwhile, winds switch to the north as a high pressure builds across the Midwest.
These winds usher in some drier air by midweek.
Daily highs fall several degrees to near 80° by Wednesday.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A Region 8 teen battling cancer saw his wish come true this past weekend thanks to some superhero friends and neighbors.
A man suspected in the shooting death of a Region 8 man is in police custody this morning.
It’s been a month since restrictions on nursing home visitations were lifted. But one Region 8 man says he still hasn’t seen his loved one, and he wants to know why.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
