2020 FFN Preseason Tour: Jonesboro

Our first stop is Jonesboro. The Golden Hurricane won 8 games in 2019 & reached the 6A State Quarterfinals. There’s plenty of experienced faces on both sides of the ball. 2019 All-State running back Albert George is back for the Golden Gang. JHS also has some SEC potential on the roster. Razorback commit Marco Avant is on defense, Tennessee baseball commit Cross Jumper enters another season at quarterback.