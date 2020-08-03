2020 FFN Preseason Tour: Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday marked the first day Arkansas high schools are allowed to practice. That means the FFN Preseason Tour is underway.
Our first stop is Jonesboro. The Golden Hurricane won 8 games in 2019 & reached the 6A State Quarterfinals. There’s plenty of experienced faces on both sides of the ball. 2019 All-State running back Albert George is back for the Golden Gang. JHS also has some SEC potential on the roster. Razorback commit Marco Avant is on defense, Tennessee baseball commit Cross Jumper enters another season at quarterback.
Jonesboro is scheduled to open the season August 28th vs. Little Rock Catholic. The matchup will be played at War Memorial Stadium.
