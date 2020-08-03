Former State Rep. joins Jonesboro Mayor’s race

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Arkansas Representative Harold Copenhaver has joined the race to be the next mayor of Jonesboro.
Copenhaver sent the news release Monday afternoon.
Copenhaver, who finished second to Mayor Harold Perrin in the 2016 race with 24% of the vote, initially said Monday morning that he would reach out to his constituents and talk with his family before announcing.
Monday afternoon, Copenhaver released the following statement.
The news comes after Craighead County Judge Marvin Day announced Monday he will not run for Jonesboro mayor.
Day announced his intent to run for Jonesboro Mayor on July 23.
That announcement was met with multiple questions about the legality of his venture, with Day simply saying, “Let the people decide who they want to lead them.”
Ultimately, Day decided to drop out.
On July 28, Senator John Cooper said that he requested the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office to issue an opinion on the matter.
The AG’s office told Region 8 News they’ve received Senator Cooper’s request, and are looking into the matter.
No timeline was given as to when the AG would weigh-in.
As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, Andy Shatley, Amanda Dunavant, and Thomas Elwood have also filed to run for Jonesboro mayor.
Jonesboro will elect a new mayor in 2020 after current mayor Harold Perrin announced in late July that he would not seek reelection. Perrin has been mayor since Jan. 2009.
