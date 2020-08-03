Former State Rep. joins Jonesboro Mayor’s race

Harold Copenhaver announced his campaign for Mayor of Jonesboro on Monday. “After considerable thought, prayer, and discussions with my family I am excited to announce my candidacy for Mayor of Jonesboro.” Copenhaver, a former State Representative and current Senior Business Development Officer for Centennial Bank, pointed to his extensive experience in both the public and private sector as a key to ensuring Jonesboro continues a path of progress. “Jonesboro has experienced phenomenal growth over the last two decades and has quickly developed into an economic hub that is competing with cities across the nation for jobs in the technology and industrial fields. That does not happen by accident, it is a result of strong leadership that can build relationships, understands finances and business development.” “My wife Kathleen and I are blessed to have our children and grandchildren live here in Jonesboro. Unfortunately, far too many of our best and brightest are forced to leave Jonesboro every year to build their careers elsewhere. As a city, we have to make Jonesboro more appealing to future generations if we are going to move in the right direction,” Copenhaver said. “We need improvements in quality of life, increased public safety, and to recruit companies that will offer good paying jobs in our community. As mayor, I will work alongside the citizens of Jonesboro to do that.” Harold’s family are longtime residents of Jonesboro who have all attended Jonesboro Public Schools and Arkansas State University. He and his wife, Kathleen, are the parents to Lauren, Austin and Myles and the proud grandparents of three. “After my wife and I made this decision I called Mayor Perrin to let him know of my plans. I am grateful for his leadership and believe he has done an admirable job running our city with integrity. I look forward to meeting with the voters of Jonesboro to discuss how we can continue to build upon the work that has been done.”

Former State Rep. Harold Copenhaver