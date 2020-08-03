Former State Rep. joins Jonesboro Mayor’s race

Former State Rep. Harold Copenhaver looking into running for Jonesboro Mayor. (Source: KAIT)
August 3, 2020

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Arkansas Representative Harold Copenhaver has joined the race to be the next mayor of Jonesboro.

Copenhaver sent the news release Monday afternoon.

Copenhaver, who finished second to Mayor Harold Perrin in the 2016 race with 24% of the vote, initially said Monday morning that he would reach out to his constituents and talk with his family before announcing.

Monday afternoon, Copenhaver released the following statement.

Harold Copenhaver announced his campaign for Mayor of Jonesboro on Monday. “After considerable thought, prayer, and discussions with my family I am excited to announce my candidacy for Mayor of Jonesboro.” Copenhaver, a former State Representative and current Senior Business Development Officer for Centennial Bank, pointed to his extensive experience in both the public and private sector as a key to ensuring Jonesboro continues a path of progress. “Jonesboro has experienced phenomenal growth over the last two decades and has quickly developed into an economic hub that is competing with cities across the nation for jobs in the technology and industrial fields. That does not happen by accident, it is a result of strong leadership that can build relationships, understands finances and business development.” “My wife Kathleen and I are blessed to have our children and grandchildren live here in Jonesboro. Unfortunately, far too many of our best and brightest are forced to leave Jonesboro every year to build their careers elsewhere. As a city, we have to make Jonesboro more appealing to future generations if we are going to move in the right direction,” Copenhaver said. “We need improvements in quality of life, increased public safety, and to recruit companies that will offer good paying jobs in our community. As mayor, I will work alongside the citizens of Jonesboro to do that.” Harold’s family are longtime residents of Jonesboro who have all attended Jonesboro Public Schools and Arkansas State University. He and his wife, Kathleen, are the parents to Lauren, Austin and Myles and the proud grandparents of three. “After my wife and I made this decision I called Mayor Perrin to let him know of my plans. I am grateful for his leadership and believe he has done an admirable job running our city with integrity. I look forward to meeting with the voters of Jonesboro to discuss how we can continue to build upon the work that has been done.”
Former State Rep. Harold Copenhaver

The news comes after Craighead County Judge Marvin Day announced Monday he will not run for Jonesboro mayor.

Day announced his intent to run for Jonesboro Mayor on July 23.

That announcement was met with multiple questions about the legality of his venture, with Day simply saying, “Let the people decide who they want to lead them.”

Ultimately, Day decided to drop out.

On July 28, Senator John Cooper said that he requested the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office to issue an opinion on the matter.

The AG’s office told Region 8 News they’ve received Senator Cooper’s request, and are looking into the matter.

No timeline was given as to when the AG would weigh-in.

As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, Andy Shatley, Amanda Dunavant, and Thomas Elwood have also filed to run for Jonesboro mayor.

Jonesboro will elect a new mayor in 2020 after current mayor Harold Perrin announced in late July that he would not seek reelection. Perrin has been mayor since Jan. 2009.

