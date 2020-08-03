Jonesboro K9 receives new protective vest thanks to donations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another Jonesboro K9 will have some extra protection next time on patrol.
In a Facebook post, Jonesboro police K9 Frost received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to donations from Vested Interest in K9′s Inc.
Frost’s vest is also embroidered with “In memory of K9 Gabo, Jonesboro, AR EOW 1/16/20.”
Since 2009, the non-profit donated 3,980 vests to K9 officers in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million.
K9 dogs over 20 months old are eligible and must be actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.
