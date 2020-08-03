Man killed in rollover crash

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Poplar Bluff man died Sunday night after he was thrown from a vehicle in a rollover crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 8:15 p.m. on Highway 21 North, one mile north of Route NN in Ripley County.
Austin B. Evans, 30, was northbound when he lost control of his 2009 Chevy Cobalt.
The car ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned.
Evans, who was not wearing a seatbelt according to MSHP, was thrown from the vehicle.
An ambulance took him to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center where he died.
