Marvin Day opts out of Jonesboro mayoral race

“Their research has indicated that while there are serious flaws in the language of Amendment 95, that if challenged, would most likely be overturned, the out-of-pocket cost to challenge the state court system could be as high as $75,000.00. The real issue for me was that that it is very likely that this would not be resolved before election day. In good conscious, I could not ask the people of Jonesboro to vote for me without the certainty that I would be on the ballot come election day.