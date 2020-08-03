Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 41-year-old man died Sunday when his motorcycle collided head-on with an SUV.
The crash happened at 1:27 p.m. on State Highway 25 in Cleburne County, according to the Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary.
Derrick Reeves of Mount Vernon was southbound when his 1995 Honda Goldwing crossed the center line on a curve and struck the front of a 2017 GMC Acadia.
Reeves was taken to Baptist Heath-Heber Springs where he was pronounced dead.
ASP did not identify the driver of the SUV nor said if they suffered any injuries.
