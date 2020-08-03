MSHP cruiser hit by vehicle in Stoddard County; video caught on dashcam

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) trooper is lucky he was not hurt in a crash on Wednesday, July 26.
MSHP Trooper Brooks was assisting a Mo-DOT crew fixing a blow-out on U.S. 60 in Stoddard County, when a vehicle slammed into his car.
His dashcam caught the crash on video.
The video below on the left side of the screen was taken from the front facing camera in Brooks’s car, looking out the wind shield.
The video on the right is from the backward facing camera in Brook’s car, looking into the cab.
On the right edge of the right video, Trooper Brooks can be seen trying to enter his car shortly before the crash.
On the video, Brooks can be heard saying, “He’s fixing to hit me,” before he moves to get away.
Brooks was able to get to safety, he was uninjured.
The other driver was taken to a local hospital, charges will be sought after lab tests come back.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to drive sober, and to slow down and move over for stopped emergency vehicles.
