Over $1,500 raised so far for Jonesboro Police Department’s D.A.R.E. program

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department recently launched a project to help donate to their D.A.R.E. program.
In a Facebook post, police announced Monday that so far, $1,500 has been donated to the program.
The post stated that JPD’s D.A.R.E. program had to cancel all of their fundraisers for 2020, amounting to around $40,000 in donations lost.
To help donate, you can visit jonesboropolice.com/shop and choose between a single “#BetterTogether” sticker or a four-pack of assorted stickers.
All proceeds will support JPD’s D.A.R.E program.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.