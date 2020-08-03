Over $1,500 raised so far for Jonesboro Police Department’s D.A.R.E. program

In a Facebook post, police said that over $1,500 has been raised so far to support the department's D.A.R.E. program. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 3, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT - Updated August 3 at 5:44 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department recently launched a project to help donate to their D.A.R.E. program.

In a Facebook post, police announced Monday that so far, $1,500 has been donated to the program.

The post stated that JPD’s D.A.R.E. program had to cancel all of their fundraisers for 2020, amounting to around $40,000 in donations lost.

To help donate, you can visit jonesboropolice.com/shop and choose between a single “#BetterTogether” sticker or a four-pack of assorted stickers.

All proceeds will support JPD’s D.A.R.E program.

